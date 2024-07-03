TCP Asset Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises 0.4% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. 25 LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,231. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $42.69.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.