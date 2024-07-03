Tectum (TET) Tops One Day Volume of $1.21 Million

Tectum (TET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Tectum has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Tectum has a market capitalization of $52.13 million and $1.21 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tectum token can now be purchased for $7.09 or 0.00011754 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tectum Token Profile

Tectum launched on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,354,856 tokens. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial.

Tectum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,354,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 7.34015737 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,315,972.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

