Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.43

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 7155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

