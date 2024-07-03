Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.70 and last traded at $46.77. 1,352,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,657,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

