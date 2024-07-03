Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Reaches New 52-Week High at $152.67

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $152.67 and last traded at $151.21, with a volume of 504497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.89.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.