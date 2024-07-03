TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0170 on Top Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $95.13 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00043939 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,128,973 coins and its circulating supply is 5,580,214,460 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

