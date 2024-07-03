Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,228 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,733 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 47.8% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $202,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% during the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.3% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 12.5% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 45.5% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Finally, Myecfo LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 64.5% during the first quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $7.26 on Wednesday, reaching $238.52. The stock had a trading volume of 42,084,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,093,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Get Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.