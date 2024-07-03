Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,399,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $417,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.43. 364,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,503,686. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.56. The company has a market cap of $179.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

