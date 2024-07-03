Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $183.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $181.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s current price.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.86.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $167.61 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.66 and a 200-day moving average of $148.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.