The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Update

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,070,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 17,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.
AES stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.96. 380,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,217,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. AES has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.60.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
