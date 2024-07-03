The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Update

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,070,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 17,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of AES by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of AES by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of AES by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.96. 380,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,217,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. AES has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

