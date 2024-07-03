The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Short Interest Up 14.7% in June

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the May 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 303.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,343,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $573,657,000 after buying an additional 4,246,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 279.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,186 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 305.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $203,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 295.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,620 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COO traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $85.12. The stock had a trading volume of 213,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,263. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $104.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

