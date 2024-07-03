The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Lessened by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GS traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,599. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $451.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $471.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $150.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

