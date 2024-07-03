The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $378.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $334.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.69. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.