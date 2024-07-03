The New America High Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HYB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,976. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. The New America High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $7.41.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.