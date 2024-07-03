The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.60

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55.
The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $14.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.
The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.7 %
PNC stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.79. 914,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.02.
Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group
In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,132 shares of company stock valued at $328,809 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.56.
The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
