The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.6% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,132 shares of company stock worth $328,809. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.84. 914,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,177. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.21 and its 200-day moving average is $153.02. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

