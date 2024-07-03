The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $164.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.56.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $158.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,837. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,132 shares of company stock worth $328,809 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 121.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.