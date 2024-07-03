The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $343.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.90. RealReal has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 45,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $194,934.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,266,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,121. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $152,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 852,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 45,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $194,934.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,266,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,121. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,606 shares of company stock worth $759,706. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 233.3% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

