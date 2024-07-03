Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0715 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $472.07 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00044581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012437 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010560 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000683 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,601,756,618 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.