Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.45

Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.45 ($0.04). Thomas Cook Group shares last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04), with a volume of 3,159,941 shares traded.
Thomas Cook Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £53.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.45.
About Thomas Cook Group
Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations.
