Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.27. 14,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,422. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $16.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian W. Wixted acquired 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

