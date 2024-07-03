Threshold Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $217.62 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $217.62 million and approximately $8.13 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013089 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009497 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,229.79 or 0.99996260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00076054 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02221464 USD and is down -4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $5,967,745.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.