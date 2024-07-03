Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.32

Shares of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.32 and last traded at $38.02, with a volume of 77981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.

Tokio Marine Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of -0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

