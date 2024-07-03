Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$27.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.67.

Topaz Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

TSE TPZ traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$24.49. 105,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,961. The company has a market cap of C$3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.03 and a 52 week high of C$24.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.29.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of C$70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 earnings per share for the current year.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

