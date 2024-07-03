Total Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 293,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $47,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $160.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.40. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

