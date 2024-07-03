Total Wealth Planning LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 650,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,896 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 4.1% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $23,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,785 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 25,735.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,375,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,666 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,925 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,916,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 962,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after acquiring an additional 557,979 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.