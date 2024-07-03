Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 4,975 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Total Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.16% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of AVEM opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.98.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

