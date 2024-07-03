Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 82 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.7% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $248.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.76 and a 200-day moving average of $247.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
