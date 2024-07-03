Total Wealth Planning LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 75,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 607,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,480,000 after purchasing an additional 112,555 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 756.9% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 46,422 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.