Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 745 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $11,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 648,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 256,363 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,674.6% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 199,297 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,224,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,719,000 after buying an additional 188,248 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 724,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,313,000 after buying an additional 141,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,270,000 after buying an additional 55,353 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $97.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.71.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.