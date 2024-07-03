Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.9% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $334.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $332.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

