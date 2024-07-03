Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,901,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Marketfield Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:TM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.25. The stock had a trading volume of 212,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.79. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $157.50 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. The firm had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

