Traders Buy Large Volume of Arhaus Put Options (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 25,128 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,010% compared to the average volume of 808 put options.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Shares of ARHS stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. 709,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,183. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arhaus by 710.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 219,886 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the third quarter worth $17,671,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the third quarter valued at $2,349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arhaus by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Arhaus by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

