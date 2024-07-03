Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 732,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 360,774 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 627,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 83,459 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 444,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 156,219 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,156,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 69,918.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 193,674 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,572. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $938.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.54.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

