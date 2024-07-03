Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $466,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7,407.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.12.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.77. 178,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.99. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

