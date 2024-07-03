Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $590,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 919.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,526,000 after purchasing an additional 137,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,102,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,581,000 after purchasing an additional 96,753 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,685,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,341,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,365,000 after purchasing an additional 178,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 969,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,779,000 after buying an additional 26,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.07. 827,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $112.82 and a one year high of $221.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.31.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Bank of America increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

