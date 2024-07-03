Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Invests $68,000 in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 33.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 20.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 14.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.83. 67,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,021. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.03. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $140.20.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.