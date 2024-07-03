Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer comprises 0.4% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,136,000 after acquiring an additional 194,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 89.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 350,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,234,000 after acquiring an additional 165,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,211,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,771,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 0.3 %

SMCI traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $839.51. 2,073,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,564,555. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $836.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $756.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.59 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

