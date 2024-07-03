Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.38

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.38 and last traded at C$15.20, with a volume of 27991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCL.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cormark upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.03.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

