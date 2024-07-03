Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Trican Well Service in a report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of C$271.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.63 million.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$4.78 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$3.42 and a 12 month high of C$5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of C$975.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.27.

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.