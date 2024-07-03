Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $382,875.01 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $382,875.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,048 shares in the company, valued at $10,987,053.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $58,975.64.

On Thursday, April 4th, Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $205,166.25.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.34. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 327.9% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

