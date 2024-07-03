U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Decreased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,707,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,376,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

