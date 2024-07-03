UBS Group Increases TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,466.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $1,403.00 to $1,466.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,414.06.

TDG stock opened at $1,278.10 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $802.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,304.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,188.76. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 30.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,833 shares of company stock worth $131,249,183 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in TransDigm Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $1,054,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 130.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 167.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

