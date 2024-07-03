UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $300.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. UFP Technologies traded as high as $282.46 and last traded at $282.46, with a volume of 23028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $263.87.
Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock.
UFP Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%.
UFP Technologies
UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.
