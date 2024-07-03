UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $300.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. UFP Technologies traded as high as $282.46 and last traded at $282.46, with a volume of 23028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $263.87.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in UFP Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 33.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 28.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in UFP Technologies by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

