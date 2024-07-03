UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) Shares Down 20%

Shares of UMeWorld Limited (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Free Report) fell 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,499,900% from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

UMeWorld Trading Down 20.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an educational technology company with a focus on the K-12 education market in China. It offers UMFun, an online learning and assessment platform used by teachers and students. The company engages in the marketing and selling of cooking oils and nutritional supplements.

