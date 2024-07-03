Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $8.45 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Uniswap has a total market cap of $5.07 billion and approximately $161.18 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $8.45 or 0.00014098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009728 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00120347 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000157 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 8.82339876 USD and is down -4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1057 active market(s) with $145,579,490.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

