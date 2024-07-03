United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Trimmed by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 316,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,109,000 after buying an additional 130,755 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 8,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $135.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,845. The company has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

