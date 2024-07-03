United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.28. The stock had a trading volume of 723,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.90 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

