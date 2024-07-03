United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $136.49 and last traded at $135.66. 552,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,023,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 10,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 38,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 10,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

