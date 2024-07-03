United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Trading Up 0.9%

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.46. Approximately 114,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 173,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

United States Copper Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $195.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00.

Get United States Copper Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of United States Copper Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPER. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in United States Copper Index Fund by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the last quarter.

United States Copper Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Copper Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Copper Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.